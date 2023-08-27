Cooler Sunday in store

Happy Sunday! We are in for a "cooler" day, if you can consider the mid-80s cool, but at least we are no longer in the 90s! This is thanks to the cold front that rolled through Central Kentucky. A few widespread showers are possible this afternoon/evening in our southern counties, but the humidity will slowly be dropping over the next few days. We will deal with mostly cloudy skies today with some more sunshine peaking through by the beginning of the work week. We stay in the 80s throughout the week!

Have a great day!