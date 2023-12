Happy Sunday! After a very active Saturday, we have a calmer Sunday in store. Some areas getting close to 2 inches of rain in the past 24 hours. A much colder afternoon is ahead with temperatures dropping to the low 40s/upper 30s. We stay mostly cloudy this afternoon while our eastern counties will deal with some light showers for most of the day. We stay chilly but dry for most of the work week.

Have a great day!