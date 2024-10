Happy Wednesday! A dry front is moving through late tonight which will bring in a breeze from the north overnight. Temperatures will drop to the 40s overnight and only reach the upper 60s in the afternoon! The cooler temperatures don't last long as we soar to the upper 70s once again on Friday. Another front enters Kentucky late on Friday, this one will bring a few showers late Friday night and into Saturday morning. We cool to the upper 60s for the weekend.

Have a great evening!