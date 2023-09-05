Cooler temps and rain head our way

Watch Now
Posted at 3:27 PM, Sep 05, 2023
Happy Tuesday! After another warm afternoon we have cooler weather heading our way for the rest of the week. Tomorrow, a cold front approaches Central Kentucky and we could see a few showers and even an isolated storm or two throughout the morning and afternoon. Central Kentucky is under a marginal risk for severe storms, so stay weather aware! Behind the front we will be in the mid 80s. Small rain chances remain for Thursday and Friday with another dry cold front pushing in, cooling us even further into the upper 70s/low 80s for the weekend!

Have a great evening!

