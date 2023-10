Happy Sunday! It is chilly out there this morning after a cold front passed through yesterday. Morning temperatures are close to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Highs today will only reach the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Light rain chances continue for Monday afternoon, but showers will be isolated. We stay in 50s and 60s for a few days before we warm up slightly for the end of the work week.

Have a great day!