Cooler weather hangs around

Other than a few heavy showers and a couple of thunderstorms rolling through SE and eastern KY, we've had a pretty quiet day here in the Commonwealth. Temperatures have been much nicer, and much more September-like as we have kept to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Showers will continue to press off to the east, but are likely to return daily through Friday and the weekend due to a stalled out boundary that will sit over the eastern sea board states. As the low pressure spins counter clockwise, we will see the potential for showers to develop or return to eastern KY each day. These showers will for sure be hit or miss, though, and not everyone will see rain. These also may not take the place of watering your lawn as we are still quite dry.

Beyond the weekend, our rain and thunderstorm chances will stay low except for mid week, that's a slightly better chance to pick up some rain on Wednesday. Temperatures will hang in the lower 80s until late week, then we cool off even more...to the mid 70s, and lows in the 50s. The tropics are more active that now we are pushing into mid hurricane season and we will keep an eye on Hurricane Lee which could become a major hurricane by the end of today as it moves toward the Leeward islands.