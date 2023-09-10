Cooler weather this week

Watch Now
Happy Sunday! Another cloudy day ahead with highs in the low 80s. While it will be similar to yesterday, we will see a bit more sunshine peeking through for the afternoon hours. Rain chances are lower today as well, but an isolated shower or two will be possible, mostly in our eastern counties. Monday will remain dry and warmer with highs in the low 80s, but a cold front moves in Tuesday bringing in some rain chances and cooler temperatures in the mid 70s. It is starting to feel like fall!

Have a great day!

