Coolest Night Since May

Fall certainly made its presence known yesterday as it arrived along with a strong cold front that brought everyone some rain. More places than not received over one inch of rain just Wednesday alone. The three day total for most of the state was one to two inches of rain. Now that we are past the cold front and low pressure, we are in for some beautiful days ahead, but it is going to take some time to see our temperatures return to a more "normal" range. Normal highs should run in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. We won't be close to those numbers for a few more days. In fact, tonight will be the coldest night we have seen since late May. Expect the mid 40s to start Friday, but afternoon highs will return to the low 70s making it feel more pleasant especially if you aren't ready to say goodbye to the heat just yet.

The weekend will bring us some nice weather as well, but there is a weak front that will try to send us some showers on Saturday mainly during the day. Sunday looks fully dry again, though, and much of next work week too. The final days of September will be warmer again with high temperatures into the upper 70s possibly even an 80-degree day. The action in the tropics continues as well with Tropical Storm Sam now in existence and moving west/northwest and expected to become a major hurricane in the coming days.