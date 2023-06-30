Daily rain and storm chances persist

As we near the 4th holiday and the weekend, we must keep our eyes peeled on the active forecast that has been the case and will continue through the next few days. The risk for severe weather this evening has faded, but we can't rule out a stray shower. We still have very muggy air in place and warm temperatures and as another front makes a pass at us tonight, the rain/storm chances come back up. Look for pockets of heavy rain again plus a lot of lightning and thunder into early Saturday morning.

There will be many dry hours this holiday weekend, but you need to stay weather aware and have a back up plan should things get stormy. Once again, we are under a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms for Saturday with a large area of Enhanced Risk to the west. The threats are still torrential rain, hail and wind along with a lightning show. The chance for tornadoes is low, but not zero. Rain totals during any storm could push up to 1" or more. Over the next 72 hours, it is possible some locations pick up 2" or so.

Sunday also holds the risk for severe storms with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. There will be times of sun throughout the weekend which will help to push our air temperatures into the 80s and feeling as hot as the 90s. The actual holiday does look a bit more settled as we get rid of most of the storm and rain action but stay very warm.