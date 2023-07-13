Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Active weather lingers through weekend

Plus heat and humidity
F072mn6XoAALRqU.jpg
wlex
F072mn6XoAALRqU.jpg
361129640_1265031640796943_4328573828469465583_n.jpg
Posted at 4:10 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 16:12:43-04

Keep an eye on the sky this evening as a chance for strong thunderstorms exists and we have a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for central and eastern KY until 9 pm. Through the night, the action from the cold front should fade a bit, but an isolated strong storm may still be around. Friday will be mostly dry, but a stray shower is likely especially later in the day/evening.

The heat and humidity will linger as well as high temperatures into the weekend will keep to the upper 80s and feel like the low to mid 90s. There is a 100% chance of sweating this weekend. Daily rain and thunderstorm chances will remain all the way through next work week, too.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth