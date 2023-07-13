Active weather lingers through weekend

Keep an eye on the sky this evening as a chance for strong thunderstorms exists and we have a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for central and eastern KY until 9 pm. Through the night, the action from the cold front should fade a bit, but an isolated strong storm may still be around. Friday will be mostly dry, but a stray shower is likely especially later in the day/evening.

The heat and humidity will linger as well as high temperatures into the weekend will keep to the upper 80s and feel like the low to mid 90s. There is a 100% chance of sweating this weekend. Daily rain and thunderstorm chances will remain all the way through next work week, too.