Damaging winds possible Monday

Wind Advisory covers the state
Posted at 4:55 PM, Feb 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-26 16:55:12-05

Our Sunday wraps up on a quiet note after we saw a good amount of sun today and temperatures into the 50s. Monday is going to be another active day with rain showers, a couple of thunderstorms and some major wind. We will have our (half-jokingly) weekly Wind Advisory go into effect for the whole state starting Monday at 7 am and last until 7 pm. Wind gusts will pick up and be sustained between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to and maybe exceeding 55 mph! This will be enough to produce small tree limbs down and to send your outdoor decorations flying. Be sure to secure those tonight if you want to keep them.

Scattered rain showers will last into the afternoon and a few rumbles of thunder are possible, but the best chance for any kind of severe thunderstorm action will remain northwest of Kentucky. Northern KY has a marginal risk (5% chance) for severe storms Monday. Tuesday will quiet down again as we welcome sunshine, but won't be as warm.

Wednesday will send us soaring up into record-breaking territory again as high temperatures should reach the mid 70s. The record for March 1 currently stands at 73° and we are forecasting 74°. Our wild winter is winding down as Wednesday represents the start of Meteorological spring, though actual spring is still 22 days away.

