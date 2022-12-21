Dangerous cold at end of week

Happy Wednesday and first day of Winter! Today will probably be the warmest we will be all week with calm and partly sunny conditions and highs reaching the mid to upper 40s. A powerful arctic cold front will be moving through Kentucky on Thursday evening bringing temperatures in the teens and even some snow. Ahead of the front, we will see some rain on Thursday, and as the front moves through, that rain will transition into snow. Right now, we are looking at 2-4 inches of snow possible but that could change as we get a bit closer to the event. While we may see snow, the biggest concern will be the temperatures and the wind chills. Dangerous wind chill values will be ranging from -20 to -30 Thursday night into Friday.