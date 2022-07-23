Dangerous heat today and tomorrow

As the heat wave begins to peak today and tomorrow, you will need to find ways to keep cool. Also know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke to stay safe. We do have nice weather, meaning sunny, so be aware that your body can be depleted of its moisture very quickly. High temperatures will rise to the mid and upper 90s today and mid 90s Sunday and feeling as hot as the low 100s both days. The mugginess will be pretty strong, too, but not oppressive which may be our saving grace. Limit your strenuous activity outdoors today!

Another storm system will be rolling southeast from the northern Midwest region and as it comes our way, it will continue to weaken, but it may bring us a shot at rumbles of thunder, rain showers and the possibility of strong wind. Mostly, the rain will stick to northern KY and eastern KY, but any rain seen will cool us off. A marginal risk for severe storms sits over only northern KY today, but stay weather aware.

Most of Sunday will be dry as well before another cold front rolls in early into the new work week. This front will bring temperatures down quickly and we will stay down in the 80s for the whole week. We will also see a few different low pressures move through keeping us in a more unsettled weather pattern with showers and thunderstorm chances daily.