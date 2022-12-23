Watch Now
Dangerous travel and cold today

Wind chills remain sub zero through Saturday
Snow totals were not very impressive. Wind chills down into the -20 to -30 degree range.
Posted at 5:55 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 07:26:24-05

As you wake up this Friday morning, we have a winter wonderland outside, but it does not feel friendly. Snow totals were not very impressive. Many only saw between 1 and 2 inches across the Commonwealth and will be nearly impossible to get an accurate measurement.

The cold front swept through late night just as we forecast and the rain changed to snow as temperatures plummeted. This morning our temperatures are still falling into the negatives, but that's not the worst part. Winds are gusting currently (and will be all day) to 40-45 mph. That puts wind chills down into the -20 to -30 degree range. This is dangerous cold weather so if you have to be out today bundle and layer up as much as you can. Tonight our low temperatures will still dip to the negatives and winds still gusting up to 35 mph.

We do see some minor improvements into Saturday with high temperatures reaching the low teens and we even get close to 20 degrees for Christmas Day. For Monday, we are watching a chance for a quick hit of snow with temperatures rising toward 30 degrees. Later in the week, leading up to the new year, we may see highs reach 60 degrees! That will feel like a heat wave and many will welcome it. A chance for rain is also on the horizon with the warming trend.

