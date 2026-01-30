Dangerously cold this weekend

Just like this entire week, we keep extremely cold as we move toward the final day of January and start of February. This Friday evening/night, we'll see a few scattered snow flurries possible near Lexington and a few more snow showers in southeastern KY. Minor accumulations are possible, mostly in the higher elevations of the state by midday Saturday. Beyond the snow, the harsh cold sticks around for the whole weekend. Saturday will be the worst with highs in the mid teens with wind chills as cold as negative double digits early in the day. By Sunday, we will dry back out and see some more sunshine with temperatures warming to the low 20s. Next work week and the start of the new month will bring back the 30s. We might move above freezing by Thursday. Stay safe and warm!