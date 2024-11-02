Daylight Saving Time ends tonight

The weather this weekend, so far, has been wonderful again. We have had sunshine and mild temperatures today after starting quite chilly this morning. It is that time of year again when we lose an hour of daylight in the evening but gain it in the morning. Time changes tonight as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end for the year. Sunday's new sunrise time and sunset time are 7:06 am and 5:35 pm. At least the weather will be nice with temperatures reaching the mid 70s tomorrow afternoon and we will likely remain dry. Monday is dry too, but a frontal boundary will come sliding in on Tuesday. Rain chances really ramp up mid week as temperatures remain in the mid to upper 70s.