Days of Sunshine Coming

It has certainly been a very active 3 or so weeks here in the Bluegrass with the most recent event being the flooding. We still have water levels rising for some like the Kentucky River at Camp Nelson, Ravenna and Heidelberg. Soon the water levels will crest if they have not already, then it will take a few days to get the levels back to normal, but at least we don't have any more rain to add to it in the extended forecast. In fact, this weather is wonderful and we've seen nothing but sunshine and blue sky today. Tomorrow will bring us more sunshine and even warmer temperatures. This first part of the week is a little chilly, but the 50s are coming back for Wednesday. This calm weather pattern will linger a few more days, but there's a weak cold front that may increase cloud cover and send our temperatures back to more normal for early March which is upper 40s. Our next rain chance isn't showing up until next Tuesday or Wednesday so we have plenty of time to see the ground dry out.