December starts with snow

It's a frigid start to our Saturday with temperatures only around 20 degrees for this morning's lows and we will only warm to the mid 30s today. Winter is going to make an appearance later this evening as a clipper moves in and brings a snow chance. This will be an overnight into early Sunday morning snow with minor accumulations likely especially in central and northern KY.

Totals look to be around one inch for Lexington with spots picking up a bit more and southern KY looking for a coating up to half an inch. Temperatures will be below freezing, so roads will likely be slick tonight and part of Sunday. If you are planning to travel, please plan ahead and be safe. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 4 pm today and last until 7 am Sunday.

Next week, we get back to calmer weather but keep chilly. Eventually we'll see highs in the mid 40s for mid week.