December continues with the warmth

As we look back on this month of December, we know that it has been one for the record books from tieing the warmest Christmas ever in Lexington to what no one will forget- the tornado outbreak a couple of weeks ago! We are now into the final week of the year and we will, unsurprisingly, keep the warm trend going. Temperatures have been fine today but we will see a big warm-up coming again starting Monday and lasting through midweek at least. Highs will push back up toward the upper 60s and low 70s for the state tomorrow and the mid 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The warm-up will be caused by a warm front which is part of a low pressure system which will also bring us rain. You'll need the umbrellas with you nearly every day this work week as it keeps active with fairly frequent disturbances and the possibility of some heavy rain and even thunderstorms at times. The chance for severe storms remains very low, thankfully, but the wind will be picking up at times. By the end of the week and year, temperatures will take a pretty large tumble bringing the 30s and 40s back into the new year.