Decent and dry weekend

As we look back on this week, the start of it was nice with a lot of sun, even warmer air before the bottom dropped out as a cold front came in on our holiday. Thanksgiving was very wet and not pleasant, Friday was frigid, but today is turning calmer and nicer. We have a weak high pressure nearby so that will keep us out of chances for rain most of the day. A quick clipper system is moving in from the west and the warm front from that will lift north of us, so that puts us in the warm sector today. That means that high temperatures will spike up into the upper 40s. That system will keep the moisture north of us and send Ohio and part of the Ohio Valley some snow or a rain shower near the Ohio River. For us, it may mean a very stray rain shower this afternoon.

The rest of the weekend will be cool but uneventful. Most of next week looks great as we roll into a dry stretch, where rain chances can't be found until Friday. That will be great for outdoor decorating. Also, the temperature trend will soar up into the 50s by midweek and even push 60 degrees on Friday before any rain.