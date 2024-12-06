Decent weekend warm-up

It has been a bitter cold past couple of days, but today we finally made it back to the freezing mark with a lot of sun and we see more improvements into the weekend. It will be a cold start to Saturday, right around Lexington Christmas parade time, with a clear sky leading to a full day of sun again and we will warm to the mid 40s. Pretty soon we will hit the 50s on Sunday and we'll remain dry for the whole weekend. It is not until late Sunday night that we could see a few rain showers moving in which will lead to a more wet Monday and early week. The good news is that temperatures will moderate to the 50s for a few days before tumbling to the 30s again mid and late week.