Dense fog to start our weekend

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for central KY until 10 am. Please slow down on your morning travels. Eventually, we'll see a nice amount of sunshine for the rest of the day as temperatures warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Southern KY may hit the mid 60s. Sunday will be another fairly quiet day, but with cooling temperatures after a weak cold front sweeps through the Commonwealth. A very stray rain shower chance will be in place Sunday. Monday will turn quite chilly with high temperatures only up to the low 40s.