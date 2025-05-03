Derby Day is a wet one

It will be a good day for ducks instead of horses as scattered rain showers will be around nearly all Derby Day. The low pressure responsible for this weather has continued to hover and that will keep us wet this Saturday. There may be a few dry hours, otherwise anticipate needing the rain gear. An occasional thunderstorm might show up this afternoon, but it's a mostly rain showery day. There is a marginal risk for severe storms for southeastern KY. We could pick up between 1" and 1.5" of rain by the end of today and a few more showers are likely into Sunday, too. High temperatures today will only sit in the 60s and it's the same for tomorrow. This soggy weekend will eventually wind down and we'll try to dry out some starting early work week, but don't put the umbrella away because more showers are likely starting again midweek. We might warm into the low 70s for part of next week, but we don't have a significant warm-up for a while still yet.