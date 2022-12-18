Watch Now
Doesn't get very warm today

Feeling like 20s all day
Posted at 7:12 AM, Dec 18, 2022
Here we are on another cold weekend day where temperatures are starting off in the mid 20s and it's not going to feel much warmer than that all day. The wind chill is brutal this morning...down to the teens for some so bundle up! The good news is that some sun is coming up later today and so at least it will look nice.

As we roll into the week before Christmas, we continue to watch the storm that is brewing and will be moving our way later this week. Mid week actually looks decent as the smallest of warm-ups is coming. Temperatures should make it into the low and mid 40s for Tuesday through Thursday before the Arctic blast on Friday. Dry weather will also be prevalent for early week until Thursday when the low brings rain.

As you know, it is still too early to determine what type of precipitation we can expect for late week, but most models are now calling for rain at least to start the event and likely some snow on the back end. The worst of the deal is obviously the frigid air following where high temperatures may struggle to get to 15 degrees Friday through Christmas Day. We will continue to watch and update the forecast regularly.

