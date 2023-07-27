Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Dog Days of Summer are here

Expansive and intense heat through weekend
363383405_611852377599655_9209187227606778972_n.jpg
wlex
363383405_611852377599655_9209187227606778972_n.jpg
363375537_1006484867051043_8446552901855128678_n.jpg
363484699_155029617609684_4920534043207396926_n.jpg
Posted at 5:21 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 05:21:48-04

As you awake and prepare for your day, make sure to wear the lightweight, light color clothing and have a plan to take plenty of breaks inside (if you must work outside). The Dog Days of summer are upon us as a strong heat wave begins fully today. High temperatures will reach the low/mid 90s and with dew points reaching the low to mid 70s, heat index values will press up toward 100°! This will make for working outside dangerous. Again, be sure to have a plan to take many breaks in the shade and even finding AC. Drink water every 20 minutes or so to stay hydrated. Avoid alcoholic beverages and large, heavy meals. Aside from the heat, we have a chance to see a strong storm later this afternoon especially in northern KY. A Marginal risk for severe storms is in place for much of our viewing area.

Tomorrow will be the worst of the heat as we get to the mid 90s and feel like 101 or 102. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 11 am and last until 10 pm. Eventually, the strongest of the heat will subside into the weekend as we see a better chance for rain and storms. High temperatures will stay in the low 90s through Sunday then we "drop" to the upper 80s on Monday. Later next week will continue to bring the low 90s to us as rain chances remain on the lower side.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth