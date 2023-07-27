Dog Days of Summer are here

As you awake and prepare for your day, make sure to wear the lightweight, light color clothing and have a plan to take plenty of breaks inside (if you must work outside). The Dog Days of summer are upon us as a strong heat wave begins fully today. High temperatures will reach the low/mid 90s and with dew points reaching the low to mid 70s, heat index values will press up toward 100°! This will make for working outside dangerous. Again, be sure to have a plan to take many breaks in the shade and even finding AC. Drink water every 20 minutes or so to stay hydrated. Avoid alcoholic beverages and large, heavy meals. Aside from the heat, we have a chance to see a strong storm later this afternoon especially in northern KY. A Marginal risk for severe storms is in place for much of our viewing area.

Tomorrow will be the worst of the heat as we get to the mid 90s and feel like 101 or 102. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 11 am and last until 10 pm. Eventually, the strongest of the heat will subside into the weekend as we see a better chance for rain and storms. High temperatures will stay in the low 90s through Sunday then we "drop" to the upper 80s on Monday. Later next week will continue to bring the low 90s to us as rain chances remain on the lower side.