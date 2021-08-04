Drier Again for Late Week

What a lovely stretch of August weather we have having with lower than normal air temperatures, not to mention the lower humidity. If you are enjoying this weather, we have a couple more similar days ahead before the heat returns. We've been between weather-makers today. One is a low pressure just off the east coast where it is currently raining and the other is a high pressure which is just to our northwest for now. As both systems begin to shift eastward, our weather will change again. For the remainder of today, we can expect a shower or two around until sundown. Strong storms are not expected widespread, but heavy rain is possible within any storm we may see.

As we head into our Thursday, we will dry out again and see fewer clouds. The strong sun will begin to send our temperatures back into the mid 80s...closer to normal highs. High pressure will soon begin to pull up heat and humidity from the southwest sending our air temperatures into the upper 80s by the weekend and likely into the low 90s next week. Rain and storm chances will stick to the lower side through the 8 day forecast.