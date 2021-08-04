Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Drier Again for Late Week

Temperatures heating up soon
items.[0].image.alt
wlex
229617050_549339489835973_5548273124455354900_n.jpg
231923339_1485217135167388_1251915895303042475_n.jpg
Posted at 1:20 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 13:20:06-04

What a lovely stretch of August weather we have having with lower than normal air temperatures, not to mention the lower humidity. If you are enjoying this weather, we have a couple more similar days ahead before the heat returns. We've been between weather-makers today. One is a low pressure just off the east coast where it is currently raining and the other is a high pressure which is just to our northwest for now. As both systems begin to shift eastward, our weather will change again. For the remainder of today, we can expect a shower or two around until sundown. Strong storms are not expected widespread, but heavy rain is possible within any storm we may see.

As we head into our Thursday, we will dry out again and see fewer clouds. The strong sun will begin to send our temperatures back into the mid 80s...closer to normal highs. High pressure will soon begin to pull up heat and humidity from the southwest sending our air temperatures into the upper 80s by the weekend and likely into the low 90s next week. Rain and storm chances will stick to the lower side through the 8 day forecast.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight