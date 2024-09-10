Watch Now
Drier and hotter tomorrow

Highs reach the low 90s
Stormtracker
Rain chances
Happy Tuesday! We have returned to more summery weather with highs reaching the upper 80s this afternoon! Tomorrow, we get even hotter, soaring to the low 90s for some. Expect sunshine and mostly clear skies before some much needed rain moves in Thursday. The majority of the rainfall we receive this week will be on Friday and Saturday, thanks to the remnants of tropical storm Francine, which is expected to reach hurricane status late tonight or tomorrow morning. The storm will slowly make it's way northward towards Kentucky in the coming days after it makes landfall in Louisiana Wednesday night.

Have a great evening!

