Drier and Warm October Weekend

After an eventful past couple of days with storms and very heavy rain, even flooding for some, we are finally starting to calm down. The rest of this evening and night will be a bit drier, however there are still a few showers around as the low pressure continues to move on out of our region. It brought flooding to Clark county last night where up near 4 inches of rain fell in a very short time. Clean-up efforts are taking place today and will likely for several more days.

This weekend looks so much better as we will be between weather systems. Saturday should start on a foggy note, but more sun will work in for the day with scattered clouds and a very stray rain shower possible in the afternoon. We will see even more sunshine on Sunday and stay fully dry for a change. Much of next week still looks to remain on the warm side with high temperatures rising and staying in the low 80s. Rain chances will stay at bay through most of the week while we still search for fall-like temperatures. By the end of the work week, we cool somewhat to the mid 70s Friday. We may see some cooler weather by next weekend.