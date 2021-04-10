Drier, but Windy Sunday

Our Saturday has been a bit soaking with plenty of clouds and rain showers, but so far the weather has behaved and we haven't had any kind of severe weather here in the Bluegrass. There is still a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms through this evening, but a lot of the dynamics are missing for much to happen. I expect mostly some heavy downpours and gusty winds out of any storms we see. Things will even improve a bit as we roll through the rest of the evening and head into Sunday. Thus far, most places here in the state have seen at least a couple of tenths of an inch of rain, with heavier amounts west like Lebanon which has received just over 1 inch in the last 24 hours. Look for tapering rain showers and thunderstorms early tonight as the cold front sweeps through. The wind will, however, remain active. Expect wind gusts to pick up and stay up overnight with gusts up around 30 mph for many.

Sunday will be a bit nicer in one sense...we should see some of the clouds clearing, but it will be cooler. High temperatures tomorrow will only reach the low to mid 60s and those numbers will be dependent on the sunshine. There's a small chance for far northern KY to pick up another rain shower or two through the day before the entire low lifts further north by Monday. The week ahead isn't a terrible one weather wise, but overall we should see more clouds and around or just below normal highs for this time of year. Most of the afternoons will sit in the low 60s. The good news is that rain chances will remain at a minimum through much of the week.