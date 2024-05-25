Drier Saturday, severe storms Sunday

Watch Now
Happy Saturday! As Memorial weekend begins we get to enjoy a bit more sunshine and a little less of the rain, but those chances still remain on your Saturday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s with mostly sunny skies with an isolated storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Once we reach Sunday, things will take a bit of a turn. Most of central Kentucky will be under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather for Sunday and e start the day off with hot temperatures and partly cloudy skies, but by the afternoon, storms will be possible. The severe potential continues late on Sunday night through Monday morning. By the afternoon on Memorial Day, an isolated shower will remain but highs will reach the low 80s.

Have a great day!

