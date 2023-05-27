Drier Saturday, soggy Sunday

Happy Saturday! The weekend begins on a high note, especially this morning with mostly clear skies. By Saturday afternoon we will warm up to the mid 70s but clouds will increase with some rain and shower chances in the afternoon/evening, mostly in the southeastern part of the state. Sunday will be a bit on the soggy side. A low pressure system sitting to the southeast will push in more rain chances, with some decent amount of rain falling at times. Again, a lot of southeastern Kentucky will get the brunt of the rain. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler on Sunday with highs near the upper 60s.

Memorial Day will be a bit drier with only slight rain chances. Temperatures will start to climb again with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s and partly cloudy skies. The rest of the week looks dry and sunny.

Have a great weekend!