Drier Sunday/Halloween

The weather this weekend has not been super eventful, but we have seen nicer Saturdays for sure. We will continue with this gloomy pattern for several more hours as the rain will continue to lighten up becoming drizzle overnight as temperatures dip to the upper 40s. For Sunday things do look some better, but many clouds will be around to kick-start the day and last through much of it. I believe we will see some sunshine especially later in the afternoon as the low pressure continues to slide northeast. Temperatures will not be much better, though, as we stick to around 60 degrees at the warmest part of the day.

If you don't like the cooler weather, you will not like what is coming up this new week. October will end on at least a dry note, but November will roll in with some of the coolest air we have seen in quite a while. Temperatures will return to below normal for a change (unlike most of October) and the mid 40s can be expected for highs! Monday will start the work week dry with chances for some very cold rain set to return later in the week. For now, we say it will all be rain, but the "S" word (snow) may not be too unlikely soon.