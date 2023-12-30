Starting to dry out

Good Saturday morning! We have some light rain and snow showers still falling for some today, but much of the wet weather is moving out. Later today, we might even see the sun trying to shine. Temperatures will stay quite chilly though with highs only into the low 40s. Winds up to 15 mph will also make it feel colder all day. For Sunday, we will start with some sun then see an increase in clouds and a very small chance for sprinkles. We will be milder on Sunday as temperatures push into the mid to upper 40s putting us above normal again. New Year's Day will be chilly, but uneventful weather wise. Quiet weather will kick-start the year as next week looks mostly dry and near normal.