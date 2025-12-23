Drizzle but warm for Tuesday

Our Tuesday is off and running and we are tracking just a few light rain showers or sprinkles. Most of the day will be fine and dry, but now and again you may feel some drizzle around the state. Temperatures are continuing to warm up. We have been warming overnight and we are looking at high temperatures up near 60 degrees later today. That puts us a good 15 degrees warmer than normal for late December and we will keep that warm trend going all the way through Saturday when we peak near 70 degrees! Light rain showers may stick around through Christmas, but its overall a fairly tranquil weather pattern we're in right now.