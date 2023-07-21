Dropping humidity for the weekend

All aboard the weekend! It's been a wonderful Friday, weather wise with lots of sun, warm temperatures and dipping humidity. The later we go through the evening, the better it will feel and that will lead us into a great-feeling weekend with continued low humidity levels and less heat. The high temperatures will roll up to the low to mid 80s, but it will not feel hotter than that. This weekend will be a great time to get the outdoor things done while it is dry. Rain chances are not zero both Saturday and Sunday, but the chances are low (10%) so everyone will at the very least have dry times. Sunday's highs push back up to around 85 degrees with mostly sunny skies and a continued nice feel.

The big dome of heat from the west is building this weekend and eventually shifting our direction. If you like the heat and the muggies, we have plenty of it coming up next week. The high temperature trend looks to push into the upper 80s by Monday and soar to the low/possibly mid 90s by late week! And a good dry stretch lingers through much of next week.