Drought doubles down

It has been another warm and beautiful day here in the Commonwealth. Friday will start out the same way, but we do have some chances coming soon. The drought has clamped down a bit harder this week as the moderate and severe areas have expanded. In hopes of bringing a bit of relief from the dry conditions, isolated to scattered rain showers are to arrive tomorrow afternoon and linger for a few hours, possibly even into early Saturday. The upcoming weekend may start a bit damp, but the whole weekend will not be the same. Many will miss this first round of rain altogether, then we dry on Sunday. Temperatures will sit right around 80 degrees for the next two days. As the weather pattern becomes a bit more unsettled, we will have more rain and thunderstorm chances scattered through much of next week. Because of the clouds and rain, temperatures will be a little closer to normal again (low 70s). As of now, Oaks and Derby days look a little on the cool side with some rain around.