Drought is a growing issue

It has been a cool mid May day with temperatures only reaching the low to mid 60s this afternoon. The chill is in and out though as we'll warm up on Friday and then drastically through the weekend. The drought remains a concern as we really need rain. A weak front will arrive on Friday bringing a small chance for a spotty shower. Most will stay dry tomorrow, but rain chances will increase on Saturday. A few thunderstorms may also become strong. Any rain that we see over the weekend will likely be on Saturday afternoon and we will welcome that. Sunday looks dry again as the heat takes off. High temperatures will press into the upper 80s to low 90s for Sunday and Monday! This will push us close to record high temperatures on Monday. The temperature trend will then settle back down toward normal by midweek as we see a more unsettled weather pattern bring more rain.