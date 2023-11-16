Drought is worse, rain comes Friday

Another beauty of a day was here today, but we are preparing for some pretty big changes moving in beginning tonight. Clouds will be on the increase from the west and southwest which will also help to pull up some moisture. A cold front will move our way overnight sparking rain showers. The chance for overnight rain is lower, but we will see an increase in the chance for Friday morning. Morning commute time may be wet. Later in the day, a few extra showers may trickle through, but this won't be a big rain. In fact, most places will see less than half an inch, maybe close to a quarter of an inch. The drought is now severe for southern KY, about 17% of the state.

By the weekend, we will roll into another dry stretch, but it will also be much cooler. High temperatures will dip to the mid 50s both weekend days. Heading into Thanksgiving week, we have another unseasonably cool time with the mid 50s Monday plus some more rain. Tuesday looks to be the most active with even a thunderstorm or two. After that rain round, temperatures drop again...this time in the 40s for highs for mid week.