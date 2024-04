Happy Saturday! The sunshine returns today and sticks around throughout the weekend. We are a bit cooler with highs in the low 60s this afternoon. Overnight we cool down to the 30s, climbing to the upper 50s by the afternoon. Most of us remain dry Sunday, besides the small chance for a light shower in southern Kentucky. We remain slightly below average in the 50s/60s throughout the work week with slight rain chances by mid-week.

Have a great weekend!