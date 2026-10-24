Dry and nice for game night

The weekend has been off to a fantastic start as predicted. We have had abundant sunshine until a few cirrus clouds worked in this afternoon. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with temperatures milder in the mid 40s. For Sunday, we get the sunshine back. Afternoon high temperatures should have no problem reaching the mid 70s. The overall weather trend remains mostly unchanged. The only small changes we should see into the new work week is an increase in clouds and temperatures. We will keep in the mid 70s each day. I look for us to stay dry through next Friday. Saturday also looks to be dry until very late. Sunday will be the day to watch as rain is expected to finally take over.