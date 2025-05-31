Dry and quiet for Sunday

A few thundershowers from the day may linger for a few more hours tonight before we dry out for the second half of our weekend. Sunday looks to be nice again as we get more sun and finally fully dry out. Afternoon high temperatures should keep in the mid 70s and we could still see some haze or smoke from the Canadian wildfires again. A great dry stretch is also ahead for us at least until Wednesday as we warm well into the 80s. June will be kicking off on a hot note. More active weather (rain/storms) will come back in later next week.