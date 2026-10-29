Dry and warm to end the work week

We have had a completely dry stretch of weather for almost two weeks now, and our pattern will stay the same for Friday, but change a little into the weekend. Friday will still be bright and sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s yet again as we keep dry. A slight shift in the weather pattern will arrive just in time for Breeders' Cup and Halloween. For the most part, we stay dry, but a frontal system will move in Saturday bringing at least a chance of stray showers right around Trick-or-Treating time, but it is a small chance. The better chance for rain arrives later in the day Sunday and a few days next week. Temperatures will remain in the mid 70s until the weekend when we fall back down to the low 70s or even the upper 60s until Tuesday. Here is a reminder that Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday at 2 am, so remember to set your clocks BACK one hour Saturday night.