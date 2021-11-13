Dry, but dreary and chilly day

It feels as though winter has fallen over the Bluegrass this morning with temperatures returning to the freezing mark and some even just below that. Those numbers are setting us up for one chilly Saturday with plenty of clouds coming in later today. High temperatures will only reach the low 40s today so that means most of the day will run in the mid to upper 30s. We should remain dry today aside from a very stray passing sprinkle or two early today.

For Sunday, things take a more interesting turn as we could potentially see the first snowflakes of the season. A quick clipper system, or low pressure, will glide across the Great Lakes so obviously the snow potential is much higher up there. For us, we are looking at a bit of the precipitation moving in by early Sunday morning after a mostly dry overnight period tonight. Temperatures will be flirting with freezing so it is possible we could see some snow flakes, but the most likely scenario is that any snow will be mixed with rain drops Sunday morning with very little to no accumulation. The ground will still be a bit too warm. Through Sunday, temperatures will rise into the 40s, so any precipitation we see in the afternoon will be rain.

The early part of next week looks better with the return of the sunshine and temperatures back to the 50s, even the 60s on Wednesday before our next round of rain later on.