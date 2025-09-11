Dry conditions are persisting

So far our work week has been dry aside from a few sprinkles yesterday. This afternoon/evening, we still have a small chance for a stray shower, otherwise we continue to see the dry weather linger. The drought is also continuing. Now, we are beginning to see an area of severe drought develop in far western KY with no real rain chance ahead in the next several days. The temperature trend is also warming as we hit the mid 80s today and will be there again tomorrow. Even the weekend is looking very summer-like with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Game day Saturday will be a hot one so plan accordingly. Sunday will be the warmer of the weekend days, but also include a small stray rain shower chance.