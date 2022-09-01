Dry end to the week

We are now into September and it's starting to feel more like fall out there. Temperatures are a little on the cool side this morning, but don't worry, we will see the mid 80s later today. Average high temperatures for the start of this new month is mid 80s so we will sit right there today. Plenty of sunshine is moving back in today so soak it up while it lasts because more weather changes will begin Friday and continue into our holiday weekend.

Unfortunately, we do have to track some rain not only on Saturday and Sunday, but also on Labor Day itself Monday. Thunderstorms are also a possibility all three days, but not day should be a washout. The weather trend will continue on the more unsettled side even through most of next work week as well. The high temperature trend will rise to the upper 80s Friday (the warmest day) then dip back toward seasonable and even below (low 80s) through the weekend and next week.