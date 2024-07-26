Dry finish to the work week

Over the past two days, we've seen spotty showers but rain chances have dwindled as we start our Friday. A mostly dry day is ahead with heat building. Look for afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s and closing in on 90 degrees. I don't think we have a problem reaching 90 degrees on Saturday as high pressure starts to take back over. The good bit of news is that humidity levels will drop off some today and tomorrow. A new low pressure will slide in on Sunday increasing rain and thunderstorm chances through the day and then lingering into next work week. The end of the month of July looks not only more active with rain, but also hot. High temperatures will roll up to the low and eventually the mid 90s by late next week.