Dry for Game Day, Soggy for Sunday

We will stay dry and mostly sunny throughout your Saturday with highs reaching the low 60s this afternoon. As we head into Saturday night, rain chances will begin to ramp up. Overnight, high winds along with some heavy rain are possible and will continue into Sunday morning. Throughout the rest of our Sunday, showers will become more isolated. We will stay in the upper 50s on Sunday, and stay above average through the beginning of the work week. But, more rain chances roll in by the middle of next week with the potential for some thunderstorms on Wednesday.

