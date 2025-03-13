Dry Friday before active weekend

Other than a couple of showers popping up here and there, today has been another warm and quiet day. Overnight, any shower that is lingering will fade as skies begin to clear. Be sure to get outside and look at the total lunar eclipse between roughly 2:20 and 3:30 am tonight!

Friday will be a mostly calm and dry day, but we have wind and warmth coming back. Full sunshine will help our temperatures to push into the upper 70s. The record high is 81 degrees so we might get close to that. A Wind Advisory will go into effect Friday at 5 pm and last through Saturday for gradient wind gusts up to 30 mph and higher gusts in any thunderstorm.

The first wave of rain/storms will move in late Friday night to early Saturday morning. This first line should dwindle and not be severe. Our second wave will come in later Saturday afternoon/evening and will hold a lot of rain. We could also see the chance for some more strong thunderstorms with damaging wind, hail and even isolated tornadoes a potential. Showers linger into Sunday with temperatures cooling back down to around 60 degrees. Rain totals should be between 1.5" and 3" by the end of the weekend.