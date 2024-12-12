Dry Friday before weekend rain

Today, we began with very cold air, but temperatures have been moving in the right direction and we will see some more warmth coming tomorrow. Friday will bring in more clouds ahead of our next weather-maker which will arrive this weekend. The weekend should begin quiet and dry then rain is set to start later in the day and linger through much of Sunday. Several chances for rain exist in the 8 day forecast, mainly early in the work week. The temperature trend will continue in the 40s and 50s mostly until another colder blast could arrive late week.