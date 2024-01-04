Dry Friday before winter mix

After a quiet day, plenty of weather is coming our direction as we head into the upcoming weekend. Friday will still be quiet, cool and uneventful for the most part. Temperatures will likely keep in the 40s. The weekend is bringing a complex system, one that will include multiple types of precipitation as we usually see at some point in the winter. As of now, it will be a fast-moving system with rain, snow and sleet. The temperatures will be hanging right around freezing which means there will be cold rain around (mainly south) and bursts of moderate wet snow (mainly north). Travel for early Saturday might be an issue, but again, much of whatever accumulates will melt quickly. Accumulations will also be minimal. This will not be a large snow-maker. Later Saturday will dry out and stay cool, then more rain showers are likely for Sunday.